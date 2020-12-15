STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK sees record number of job losses during three-month period

The Office for National Statistics said redundancies reached 370,000 in the August to October period, a record for a three-month period.

Published: 15th December 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Anxiety, Mental health, Suicide

 Anxiety, job loss or fear of job loss, stress, isolation/loneliness and financial insecurity, top the list of concerns for people seeking help.

By PTI

LONDON: The number of people in the UK who lost their jobs hit a record high in the three months through October during the run-up to the planned ending of a government salary support scheme, official figures showed Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics said redundancies reached 370,000 in the August to October period, a record for a three-month period.

At the end of October, the British government had been planning to end the Job Retention Scheme, which saw it pay the majority of the salaries of people who had become idle due to the coronavirus pandemic but were kept on payroll by firms.

That program was eventually extended until the spring after the government announced a second national lockdown for England during November as infection numbers spiked.

Those eligible for support will get 80 per cent of their salaries paid for by the government.

"The labour market continued to deteriorate as infections grew and restrictions increased in the run-up to the second lockdown," said Nye Cominetti, senior Economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank.

Hospitality continues to be worst affected by Britain's jobs crisis.

The latest monthly numbers showed that there were 819,000 fewer employees on the payroll in November than in February, the month before the pandemic really took root in the U.K.

Around a third of those job losses are believed to have come from the hospitality sector, such as in pubs and restaurants.

The government will hope that the renewed salary support will prevent firms from laying off more staff through the winter.

The experience of the furlough program since its introduction in March is that it has limited the rise in unemployment, certainly in comparison with other countries such as the United States.

The jobless rate has risen by around a percentage point over the past few months to 4.9 per cent in October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
job loss unemployment
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp