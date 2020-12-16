STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses facets of strategic partnership

On Tuesday, Raab met Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar where he said that the UK will be working closely with India to tackle climate change.

Published: 16th December 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (L) and PM Narendra Modi

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (L) and PM Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, on Wednesday, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the two held discussions covering various facets of the India-UK partnership, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions covered various facets of our strategic partnership," read a tweet from Anurag Srivastava, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

On Tuesday, Raab met Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar where he said that the UK will be working closely with India to tackle climate change. Earlier on Tuesday, the UK foreign secretary also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where the two discussed opportunities in a post-COVID post-Brexit world for a stronger India-UK partnership.

He said that the UK and India are committed to building a stronger defence partnership between the two countries which would help to tackle shared issues like terrorism, maritime security and privacy.

"We want to deepen our economic partnership -- we already have a strong trade relationship. In the year before the pandemic hit, bilateral trade between India and the UK grew at a vibrant 11 per cent. Now what we want to do is to take that to another level -- working towards a green and enhanced trade partnership," Raab said at a joint statement following the India-UK ministerial dialogue.

He added, "We are committed to building a stronger defence and security partnership with our Indian friends that will help us tackle shared issues of concerns whether it is terrorism, maritime security and including piracy in the Western Indian Ocean."

The UK Foreign Secretary said that the two countries "want to" work together in order to ensure secure telecom and 5G networks.

The External Affairs Ministry said that Raab's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education, and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dominic Raab Narendra Modi India UK ties India UK partnership Ministry of External Affairs S Jaishankar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp