Pakistan PM Khan reiterates support to Afghan peace process

Khan said the latest visit by the Taliban’s Political Commission delegation to Pakistan would further the talks. The prime minister urged all Afghan parties to actively reduce violence in the country.

Published: 17th December 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 02:54 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and reiterated his support to the Afghan-led and owned peace process in the war-torn country.

The two leaders spoke on Wednesday as the Doha-based Taliban’s Political Commission (TPC) arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit and met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The group is scheduled to meet the prime minister Khan during the visit.

The Pakistan Prime Minister's office said Khan welcomed the recent progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, underlining that Pakistan’s outreach to all Afghan stakeholders was part of its efforts to ensure progress towards an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

He told President Ghani that the "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned" peace process was critical for regional stability.

Khan said the latest visit by the TPC delegation to Pakistan would further the talks. The prime minister urged all Afghan parties to actively reduce violence in the country.

The leaders agreed to continue their engagement for supporting the peace process and enhancing bilateral cooperation, the Prime Minister''s office said.

Last month, Khan made his maiden visit to Kabul and held talks with Ghani and other leaders.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Afghan peace process Taliban’s Political Commission
