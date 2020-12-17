STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Two smuggled Indonesian orangutans fly home from Thailand

Traffickers tried to smuggle the two in via Malaysia in June 2017, but they were intercepted at the border -- along with 39 Hamilton tortoises, 12 Indian turtles and six raccoons -- after a tip-off.

Published: 17th December 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

orangutan

A Sumatran orangutan sits in a cage before being repatriated from Thailand to Indonesia after having been smuggled into the kingdom, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok in December 17. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BANGKOK: Eating fruit and drinking from plastic bottles, two Sumatran orangutans stared from their cages at Bangkok airport on Thursday before flying home to Indonesia, years after being smuggled into Thailand.

Poachers in Southeast Asia frequently capture the critically endangered orangutans to sell as pets, and police said four-year-olds Ung Aing and Natalee were supposed to be sold to a tourism business. 

Wildlife traffickers tried to smuggle the two in via Malaysia in June 2017, but they were intercepted at the border -- along with 39 Hamilton tortoises, 12 Indian turtles and six raccoons -- after police received a tip-off about the vehicle they were in.

The pair have been living in a wildlife rescue centre in Thailand and, once back in Indonesia, will undergo a rehabilitation program before being released back into the wild in Sumatra.

Ung Aing and Natalee had to take coronavirus tests before their departure, conducted by animal experts from Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University.

Officials fed the duo bananas, coconuts and electrolytes through a small opening in their cages; hiding in hessian sacks, the animals were shy at first but eventually accepted their treats.

Thai Department of National Parks and Wildlife deputy director general Prakit Vongsrivattanakul said 69 confiscated orangutans have been sent back to Indonesia since 2006, and many have been able to return to the wild.

Even though the two orangutans are now on their way home, their future is still precarious. 

Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered and their population is estimated to be fewer than 15,000.

Sumatran orangutans' habitat has drastically shrunk over the past few decades from logging, palm oil plantations and mining.

Plantation workers and villagers sometimes attack the animals for being pests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sumatran Orangutans Orangutan repatriation Thailand Indonesian orangutans
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp