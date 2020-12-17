STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo self-quarantines after COVID-19 contact

According to a CNN report as per his initial schedule, Pompeo was slated to meet President-elect Joe Biden's pick to succeed him, Antony Blinken, on Thursday for the first time.

Published: 17th December 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo| AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has self-quarantined after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an official statement.

"Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. For reasons of privacy we can't identify that individual," Xinhua news agency quoted the State Department statement as saying on Wednesday.

"The Secretary has been tested and is negative. In accordance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, he will be in quarantine. "He is being closely monitored by the Department's medical team," the statement added.

According to a CNN report as per his initial schedule, Pompeo was slated to meet President-elect Joe Biden's pick to succeed him, Antony Blinken, on Thursday for the first time. An informed source told CNN that but the meeting has now been cancelled following Wednesday's development.

The news of Pompeo's exposure comes as President Donald Trump's administration has started hosting a series of in-person holiday parties at the White House and also the State Department, despite warnings from top health officials regarding the unabated coronavirus resurgence across the country.

According to an internal schedule reviewed by CNN, the State Department has cancelled two holiday gatherings for foreign ambassadors in Washington that were scheduled to take place at on Wednesday, which were to be addressed by Pompeo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo quarantine
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp