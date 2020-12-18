STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lauding Congress over 1971 war, Shiv Sena takes dig at BJP

Published: 18th December 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Friday took a veiled dig at the BJP, saying those constantly questioning contribution of the Congress to the nation-building should go through historic events of the 1971 war which saw the break-up of Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece "Saamana" said in present times Chinese and Pakistani forces are creating disturbances on borders with India.

"China is not withdrawing from Ladakh, while Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Fifty years ago, Pakistan was taught a lesson.

"What about today? It is now more than a year since Article 370 was repealed, but there is no peace in Jammu and Kashmir," said the Marathi daily.

The editorial said the 1971 war a thrilling and inspirational event.

"This year is the golden jubilee (of India''s win over Pakistan) and time to remember the historic events of Indira Gandhi''s diplomacy and her strategic decisions that led to defeat of Pakistanbefore America''s fleet reached for its help," said the party, an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra.

"The Indian Army, under the leadership of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw,attacked Pakistan forces and made them to surrender in 13 days," the editorial said.

"What has the Congress done in 70 years is a childish question asked on WhatsApp University. These people should go through the history of the 1971 war," said the publication, taking a veiled dig at the BJP, a former Sena ally.

The paper said it is true that despite being taught lessons in the past, Pakistan has refused to learn from them.

"In 2020, Pakistan has violated ceasefire at the LOC 4,052 times. Instead of asking what the Congress has done, it is better to see what can be done of stop Chinese incursion in Ladakh and Pakistan''s ceasefire violations," it said.

