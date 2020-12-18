STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Ouster shows gender bias in politics': Japan councilwomen who accused mayor of sexual assault

The case is seen as an example of how women who raise their voices over alleged sexual assaults are often treated in Japan. It is extremely rare for victims of assault to go public.

Published: 18th December 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Shoko Arai, a former councilwoman in Kusatsu town, northwest of Tokyo, speaks during a news conference. (Photo| AP)

Shoko Arai, a former councilwoman in Kusatsu town, northwest of Tokyo, speaks during a news conference. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: A councilwoman who was ousted from the town assembly in a famous Japanese hot springs resort after accusing the mayor of sexual assault said Friday her case highlights the problems of male-dominated small town politics in which women are often silenced.

Shoko Arai, the only woman in the 12-member assembly in the town of Kusatsu, northwest of Tokyo, was voted out of office in a Dec. 6 referendum initiated by the mayor and his supporters.

Arai accused Mayor Nobutada Kuroiwa in an online book in November 2019 of forcing her to have sex in his office in 2015. In December 2019, the town assembly voted to expel Arai, but the decision was overturned by the Gunma prefectural government.

Kuroiwa and assemblymen supporting him then collected signatures to hold a town referendum, arguing that Arai falsely accused the mayor of sexual assault, disgracing the assembly and hurting the town’s reputation. Arai lost her seat in the referendum by a vote of 2,542 to 208.

The case is seen as an example of how women who raise their voices over alleged sexual assaults are often treated in Japan. It is extremely rare for victims of assault to go public.

Arai on Friday said she stands by her allegation and will keep fighting for women and other minorities so they can speak out without feeling intimidated.

“The mayor abused his power to remove a person inconvenient to him, to kick me out of Kusatsu, and he is even trying to destroy my life,” Arai said at a news conference.

“Kusatsu is a small town, and they can easily figure out who signed the petition or voted (in the referendum). It’s like everyone is being watched,” she said.

Most of the assemblymen are owners of hot spring hotels and other businesses and employ many town residents, she said.

Kuroiwa has defended her dismissal, saying the referendum was a difficult but unavoidable choice to protect the town’s reputation as well as his own.

Kuroiwa on Monday called Arai’s allegation “100% a lie and fabrication” and said there was not even room for an argument over whether there was consensual sex. “There was absolutely nothing at all,” he said.

Kuroiwa is seeking a criminal investigation of Arai as well as defamation damages in a civil suit. He accused her of making false allegations against him to pressure him to change a decision over a hot springs policy.

Japan ranks among the lowest in international gender equality scales, with women still expected to prioritize homemaking, child rearing and subservience to husbands over career advancement.

Japan especially lags in women’s advancement in politics. Women account of less than 10% of lawmakers in the lower house, the more powerful of parliament’s two chambers, and about 20% in the upper house. About 40% of local assemblies have no female members or only one.

Two members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s 20-member Cabinet are women.

Mari Miura, a Sofia University professor of women’s studies, said women in local assemblies have often been targeted and faced discrimination.

Many leadership positions in small towns are rotated among influential local men, and typically only heads of families, usually men, vote, Miura said. “So it’s as if there is no female participation in politics.”

Arai said she initially thought of keeping the alleged sexual assault to herself, thinking police in the town were connected to the mayor and wouldn’t handle her case.

Since her ouster, she has received some support from women’s rights activists. Women's groups calling for a quota system recently submitted a petition urging major political parties to increase the number of female candidates in the next general election.

“Women should be able to raise our voices when we are treated unjustly. I will not give up and will keep fighting,” Arai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gender bias sexism sexual assault
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp