'Most ambitious plans': Kamala Harris says Joe Biden's policy team will confront climate crisis

Kamala Harris said the Joe Biden and Harris administration has one of the most ambitious climate plans in history.

Published: 20th December 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: A day after US President-elect Joe Biden introduced climate Policy team, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday informed that the selected climate team will be ready to confront the crisis head-on with our allies around the world.

"Our climate team is comprised of our country's most seasoned public servants and climate experts. They know that addressing the climate crisis is about building safer communities for all Americans and will meet this urgent challenge," Kamala Harris wrote in a tweet.

"The climate team @JoeBiden and I introduced today is ready to confront the climate crisis head-on with our allies around the world," Harris wrote in another tweet.

"The Biden-Harris administration has one of the most ambitious climate plans in history i.e, to secure carbon-pollution-free electricity by 2035. Achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050 and to invest in a clean energy future, and create millions of good-paying jobs.," Harris further wrote in a tweet.

US President-elect Joe Biden has announced his nominees for key climate and energy posts, including New Mexico Representative Deb Haaland for interior secretary and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm for energy secretary.

Biden also announced the name of members of his climate and energy team. He has chosen Michael Regan, who runs the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, to be his nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. If confirmed by the Senate, Regan would be the first Black man to hold that position.

Biden also named Brenda Mallory, an environmental lawyer, to be his nominee to chair the White House Council on Environmental Quality. 

