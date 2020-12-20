STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal's Buddha Air flew 69 passengers to wrong destination: Report 

Aviation experts say such incidents may happen, but they happen quite rarely.

Published: 20th December 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purpose.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Passengers bound for Nepal's Janakpur were in for a surprise after they ended up in Pokhara, 255 kilometres away from the actual destination, after a rare flight mix-up by a leading private carrier, according to a media report on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday to 69 passengers travelling on Buddha Air, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The weather was not quite favourable for the flights on Friday so carriers were making use of every available weather window to take the passengers on board as quickly as possible and take off, the report said.

Buddha Air's flight U4505 was cleared to take off for Janakpur airport in the plains.

Passengers were taken in and the plane took off, with its estimated arrival time at Janakpur by 3:15 pm. When it took off, it had already been delayed. But when it landed, it actually landed in Pokhara instead of the destination airport.

According to the preliminary report, due to weather issues, flights to Pokhara were permitted until 3 pm under the visual flight rules (VFR).

The VFR is a set of regulations under which a pilot operates an aircraft in weather conditions generally clear enough to allow the pilot to see where the aircraft is going.

"The weather was already causing flight delays and to make up for the flying time, Buddha Air officials decided to fly to Pokhara first," said an official at the airline company.

Accordingly, the flight number was changed and the mix-up happened.

Buddha Air admitted to serious lapses on its side, the report said.

Birendra Bahadur Basnet, Managing Director of the carrier, told the Post that they have formed a committee to investigate the incident.

"The difference in flight schedule between Janakpur and Pokhara was 15 to 20 minutes," said an official.

"The ground staff transferred [on paper] 69 passengers of flight U4505 to flight U4607 which actually was cleared for Pokhara by the air traffic controllers," said the official.

Everything was in the right order but the ground staff and the flight attendant failed to brief the flight's captain and co-pilot that the flight's number had been changed, according to the official.

"The flight attendant did make an announcement on the flight that it was heading to Janakpur," said the official.

"There was a miscommunication between the ground staff and the pilots," said the official.

"The flying pilots also did not look at the passengers' manifest."

Aviation experts say such incidents may happen, but they happen quite rarely.

Tri Ratna Manandhar, a former director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, said this is the second incident of such kind in Nepal's aviation history in the last two and a half-decades.

In 1993, a Twin Otter of the Royal Nepal Airlines Corporation had landed in Simara airport which was supposed to land in Bharatpur airport.

"The Buddha Air incident happened due to miscommunication. It's not part of safety lapses but it's a serious lapse on the part of management," said Manandhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pokhara Buddha Air Nepal
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp