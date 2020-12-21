STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India should not be worried about our ties with Pakistan: Russia

Deputy Chief of the Russian mission Roman Babushkin said Russia's ties with Pakistan are "independent" in nature and that his government is mindful of respecting sensitivities of other countries.

Published: 21st December 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Russia on Monday said India should not be worried about its relationship with Pakistan but noted that Moscow is committed to develop ties with Islamabad as it is a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Deputy Chief of the Russian mission Roman Babushkin said Russia's ties with Pakistan are "independent" in nature and that his government is mindful of respecting sensitivities of other countries.

"We do not think India should be worried," he said at a media briefing when asked about Russia's military drills with Pakistan as well as trade cooperation.

"Russia is very cautious when it comes to respecting the sensitivities. But at the same time we regard our relationship with Pakistan as independent in nature and we also have bilateral trade and economic agenda. We are quite committed to develop this relationship further including from the point of view of Pakistan being a partner country in the framework of the SCO," Babushkin said.

He said the basic principle of Russian foreign policy is to have bilateral relations that are not aimed against any other country.

"This is the very important principle we are following when it comes to cooperation with every country in the world including Pakistan and many others," he said.

The Russian diplomat also mentioned increasing defence and security ties between India and Russia and even referred to the extensive military exercises between the two countries and the cooperation between them which are contributing to regional stability.

Babushkin said the military drills with Pakistan were part of the counter-terror framework and such collaborations including experience sharing and capacity building is natural for all the SCO member states.

The SCO is an eight-nation bloc which is largely dominated by Russia and China, and is being increasingly seen as a counterweight to NATO.

India and Pakistan became permanent members of the SCO in 2017.

In the briefing, Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev mentioned the various facets of India-Russia ties and noted that the special and privileged strategic partnership meant that relations between the two countries are "limitless, and they remain trusted, strong and coherent despite the current global turbulence".

On Russia's ties with Pakistan, Kudashev said its substance corresponds to issues like regional stability, fighting terrorism and the menace of drugs.

"Naturally, economic cooperation is a key to the progress and predictability here," he said in the joint media briefing with Babushkin.

Pakistan and Russia have been holding military drills for last few years in the counter terrorism domain.

The two sides are also attempting to expand ties in the domain of trade and have finalised a gas pipeline project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indo-Russia ties Pakistan-Russia ties Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp