Nepal PM Oli to address nation day after recommending dissolution of Parliament

This comes after, PM Oli held a meeting with members of the House of Representatives which was dissolved by the President.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo| YouTube)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will address the nation at 3 PM on Monday, a day after recommending the dissolution of Parliament which was ratified by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, and announcing the date of election which will be held next year.

This comes after, PM Oli held a meeting with members of the House of Representatives which was dissolved by the President.

Meanwhile, resignations of seven Cabinet ministers, submitted soon after the proposal of Oli for Parliament dissolution, was ratified by the President.

The seven Ministers who had submitted their resignations are -- Barsha Man Pun, Minister for Energy, Shakti Basnet, Minister for Forest and Soil Conservation, Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Minister for Education, Rameshwar Ray Yadav, Minister for Labour, Bina Magar, Minister for Drinking Water, Ghana Shyam Bhusal, Minister for Agriculture and Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Tourism.

Both the Opposition and the factions of the ruling party had taken to the streets against the dissolution of the Parliament deeming it as unconstitutional, according to sources.

The Nepal PM has been facing pressure from the rival factions of the NCP led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Nepal.

