STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump signs into law a legislation to name Houston Post office after slain Sikh police officer

On September 27, 2019, Deputy Dhaliwal, 42, was killed in the line of duty in service of his community. Born in India, Dhaliwal moved to Houston along with his parents.

Published: 22nd December 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. (Photo | AP)

Outgoing US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday signed into law a legislation to name a Texas post office after slain Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was gunned down in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop in Houston a year ago.

Trump signed H R 5317, which designates the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston, Texas, as the Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office Building, the White House said in a statement.

The post office named after Dhaliwal in Houston is only the second US post office to be named after an Indian American.

The first one was named after the first Indian American Congressman Dalip Singh Saund in Southern California in 2006.

The House of Representatives and the Senate had recently passed the legislation in this regard.

ALSO READ | US President Donald Trump presents 'Legion of Merit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In his remarks on the Senate floor, Texas Senator Ted Cruz had said that Dhaliwal was a hero and a trailblazer whose commitment to his faith will inspire generations of Sikhs and other religious minorities to serve in law enforcement.

Dhaliwal, he said, has left a profound legacy on the law enforcement community.

On September 27, 2019, Deputy Dhaliwal, 42, was killed in the line of duty in service of his community.

Born in India, Dhaliwal moved to Houston along with his parents.

In 2015, Dhaliwal of the Harris County Sheriff's office became the first Sikh American in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to serve while wearing his articles of faith, including his turban and beard.

His father, Pyara Singh had earlier said that his family remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support in this effort to commemorate his son.

"This gesture will memorialise his legacy of service to his beloved Houston, while also reminding us all to uphold his example and celebrate the diversity that makes our and so many other communities strong," he said after the legislation was passed by the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Houston Post office
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp