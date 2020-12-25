China tests millions in port city Dalian after new COVID cases emerge

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Authorities in China's northeastern port city of Dalian are testing millions of residents after seven new coronavirus cases were reported there in the last 24 hours.

The cluster that has emerged in recent days has grown to 12 cases.

In five neighbourhood divisions, authorities have shut schools and public spaces and are restricting anyone but essential workers from leaving their residential compounds.

Beijing is also on high alert after two asymptomatic cases were reported on Thursday, in addition to two confirmed cases last week.

The city began mass testing in the neighbourhood and workplace of one of the asymptomatic cases, a restaurant employee who worked handling cold chain.