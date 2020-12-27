STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Vietnam concludes two-day naval exercise in South China Sea

According to an official statement, this mission of INS Kiltan is part of India's HADR assistance to Vietnam during the ongoing pandemic.

Published: 27th December 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

INS Kiltan (L) in a mock drill with a Vietnamese Naval ship

INS Kiltan (L) in a mock drill with a Vietnamese Naval ship. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian and Vietnamese Navy on Sunday concluded the two-day passage exercise in the South China Sea as part of efforts to boost maritime cooperation between the two countries. "Passage Exercise #PASSEX between #IndianNavy and #Vietnam People's Navy on 26 Dec 20. Reinforcing #Maritime #Interoperability and jointness," the Indian Navy wrote on Twitter.

On December 25, Indian Navy Ship (INS) Kiltan reached NhaRong Port, Ho Chi Minh City under Mission Sagar-III with 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) stores for flood-affected people of Central Vietnam.

According to an official statement, this mission of INS Kiltan is part of India's HADR assistance to Vietnam during the ongoing pandemic.

Mission Sagar-III is being undertaken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder. The Mission also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds.

