No watching NYE fireworks from Sydney harbourside

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday that people who live in the city centre can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate.

Published: 28th December 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Midnight fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec.31, 2019. (Photo | AP)

Midnight fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec.31, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Authorities have banned New Year's Eve revellers from congregating in Sydney's downtown harbourside to see the celebrated fireworks due to the pandemic risk.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday that people who live in the city centre can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate.

The guests will have to apply for permits to enter the area.

Australia's largest city recorded five new cases of COVID-19 connected to a cluster in the northern beaches region, bringing the total to 126 infections since Dec. 10.

Around one million people usually congregate on the harbour foreshore to see the annual fireworks that centre on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

