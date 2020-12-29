STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Explained: How Brexit ends UK citizens' right to live and work in European Union

Under the divorce deal agreed by the two sides on December 24, the roughly 1 million British citizens who are legal residents in the EU will have broadly the same rights as they have now.

Published: 29th December 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

A British flag waves atop of Houses of Parliament as an aircraft approaches the airport in London

A British flag waves atop of Houses of Parliament as an aircraft approaches the airport in London. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: So far, the large majority of British and EU citizens have not felt the realities of Brexit. Though the UK left the European Union on January 31, it follows the bloc's rules until the end of this year as part of a transition period to the new economic relationship.

That's all set to change. On January 1, Britain embarks on its new, more distant relationship with the EU after nearly five decades of closer economic, cultural and social integration.

The change for Britain's economy and people is the most dramatic since World War II, certainly more so than when the country joined what was then the European Economic Community in 1973. "It's a far bigger shock to our economic system and it's going to happen instantaneously. All of a sudden you wake up in a new world at the start of January," said Anand Menon, director of The UK in a Changing Europe think tank and a professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King's College London.

Here are some of the changes to movement that people will start to feel almost overnight.

WHAT'S CHANGING?

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has led to a collapse in the numbers of people traveling between Britain and the EU, the end of freedom of movement from January 1 will represent the most tangible Brexit consequence so far.

Under the divorce deal agreed by the two sides on December 24, the roughly 1 million British citizens who are legal residents in the EU will have broadly the same rights as they have now. The same applies for more than 3 million EU citizens who are in the UK.

But British citizens will no longer have the automatic right to live and work in the EU, and vice versa. People who want to cross the border to work and live will have to follow immigration rules and face other red tape such as ensuring their qualifications are recognized.

The exception is people moving between the UK and Ireland, which have a separate common travel area. For many in the EU, the freedom to be able to travel, study and live anywhere in the 27-nation bloc is among the most appealing aspects of European integration.

Yet some in Britain and other parts of Western Europe became more skeptical about the freedom of movement after a number of former communist nations in Eastern Europe joined the EU in 2004 and many of their citizens moved to the UK and other wealthier countries to work.

Concerns over immigration were a major factor in Britain's 2016 Brexit vote. On January 1, the consequences of that decision will become apparent for British and European citizens alike.

ALSO READ| UK warns of 'bumpy' post-Brexit transition despite deal

WHAT ARE THE NEW TRAVEL RULES?

Although travelling for holidays will remain visa-free, British people will only be allowed to spend 90 days out of every 180 in the EU, while the UK will allow European citizens to stay for up to six consecutive months.

For retired British citizens who have been used to spending more than three months at their second homes on Spain's sun-soaked Costa del Sol, the change may come as a shock. British travellers in Europe will also have to have at least six months left on their passports and buy their own travel insurance.

Britons will no longer be issued the European Health Insurance Card, which guarantees access to medical care across the bloc, but the UK says it is setting up a replacement system so that UK visitors to the bloc and EU citizens visiting Britain still have medical coverage.

WHAT ABOUT PETS?

For British citizens accustomed to taking their dog, cat or ferret on vacation in Europe each summer, the situation will get more complicated as Britain will no longer be part of the EU's pet passport scheme - although the agreement avoids the onerous months-long procedures that some had feared.

UK pet owners will have to have their animal microchipped and vaccinated against rabies at least 21 days before travel, and will need to get an Animal Health Certificate from a veterinarian no more than 10 days before departure.

WILL DRIVING BE A HASSLE?

The deal means British drivers won't need an international driving permit once they cross the Channel. British motorists can travel in the EU on their UK licenses and insurance, as long as they carry proof that they are insured in the form of a "green card".

ALSO READ| Business as usual for Indian IT, pharma companies post-Brexit: Key industry veterans

WHAT ABOUT WORKING?

The end of freedom of movement will have a major impact on hiring at all ends of the labour market. A newly graduated British citizen on holiday in the Greek islands, for example, won't be able to walk up to a beach bar and seek part-time work without having the necessary visa.

The same applies for European citizens arriving in the UK. They won't be able to turn up at a sandwich shop like Pret a Manger and look for work without the necessary documentation. Larger businesses will also find it far more difficult and costly to hire people from the other side.

The deal does include provisions to allow contractors and business travelers to make short-term work trips without visas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Health Insurance Card Brexit European Union UK citizens Post Brexit restrictions Brexit explainer What is Brexit
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp