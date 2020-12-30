STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China wants to control Tibet, major power struggle expected after demise of 14th Dalai Lama: Report

China, which had installed their puppet Panchen Lama in 90s to control Tibet, is expected to use him to legitimise the appointment of their own selected Chinese candidate.

Published: 30th December 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

TAIPEI: China feels that it should control religious institution in Tibet and due to this a greater crisis will emerge with the eventual demise of 14th Dalai Lama as there will be a major power struggle over who will get to choose the religious leaders of Tibet, according to a report in Taiwan Times.

China, which had installed their puppet Panchen Lama in 90s to control Tibet, is expected to use him to legitimise the appointment of their own selected Chinese candidate as the next leader of Tibetan Buddhism (the 15th Dalai Lama), write Tsewang Paljor in Taiwan Times.

Ninety-nine per cent of Tibetans do not accept Chinese appointed Panchen Lama as the real or true Panchen Lama, Paljor stated. They regard him as false Panchen Lama.

The Chinese government occupied Tibet in 1950 and has ever since tried to control the region.

The Dalai Lama escaped to India in 1959 and the 10the Panchen Lama (Lobsang Trinley Lhundrup Choekyi Gyaltsen) stayed behind in Tibet. He spoke against Chinese rule many times and wrote a report chronicling Tibet's famines in the 1960s.

He was then arrested and spent more than eight years in jail. He died in 1989, due to the atrocities committed by the Chinese authorities, said Paljor

As per the tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama was requested by the search team of the 11th Panchen Lama headed by Chadrel Rinpoche to identify the (reincarnated) Panchen Lama from a list of possible candidates.

On May 15, 1995, the Dalai Lama announced Gedhun as the 11th Panchen Lama. Two days later, the Chinese government abducted the child and his family.

"None of them have ever been seen or heard from again. Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who had just turned six, became the world's youngest political prisoner. Chinese authorities even arrested Chadrel Rinpoche and his assistant Jampa Chung for finding Gedhun and disclosing his information to the Dalai Lama. They were imprisoned for six - and four years respectively for 'selling state secrets' and 'colluding with separatist forces abroad," he wrote.

The Chinese government rejected the Dalai Lama's choice of Panchen Lama stating that his ascendance was "illegal and invalid" and, six months after Gedhun's abduction, China announced that it had found the "real" reincarnation of 10th Panchen Lama named Gyaltsen Norbu, a Tibetan boy - the son of two Communist Party members - as the 11th Panchen Lama.

However, Tibetans have not accepted the Chinese appointed Panchen Lama. 'Tashi Lhunpo' monastery University is the real seat of Panchen Lamas but Gyaltsen Norbu never stays in Tashi Lhunpo".

Defying government orders, local Tibetan officials refused to participate in preparations for the visit. This was not the first time Gyaltsen Norbu had faced popular boycotts by Tibetans.

Similar mass public boycotts were witnessed a few years ago when the Chinese authorities brought Gyaltsen Norbu to Labrang monastery.

Time and again, Tibetans have also proved that they are not going to accept him as their religious leader, Paljor noted.

"Chinese now feel that Tibet is a part of China and that the control of its religious institutions should be in their hands. It is a major power struggle over who will get to choose the religious leaders of Tibet. And, of course, the greater crisis will emerge with the eventual demise of the 14th Dalai Lama," he wrote.

"However, in order to checkmate China, the Dalai Lama has declared that he will be reborn outside Tibet in exile. And so on his demise, there will be a massive search by the Chinese and a massive search by the exile community held simultaneously to find a new Dalai Lama," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalai Lama Panchen Lama
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp