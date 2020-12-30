STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nawaz Sharif's passport to be cancelled on Feb 16, says Pak Minister

The Pakistan government has already approached United Kingdom authorities to extradite Nawaz Sharif.

Published: 30th December 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on February 16, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Wednesday.

"We have decided to cancel Nawaz Sharif's passport on February 16," Geo News quoted Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as saying.

Earlier this month, the PML-N founder was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases, Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court, Dawn reported.

It is up to the British government to decide on the extradition of the former premier, Geo News quoted Shahzad Akbar, Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior as saying.

The Pakistan government has already approached United Kingdom authorities to extradite Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N founder, who is currently residing in London for medical treatment, had been granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019 and a month later he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks.

Pakistan government maintains that Nawaz was permitted on the condition and he would share details of treatment which he did not do. The deposed premier has been declared proclaimed offender by Islamabad High Court and accountable for failing to appear before the bench, Geo News further reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp