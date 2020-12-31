Indian Embassy suspends all consular services in UK till January 8

By ANI

LONDON: Amid the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom, all consular services have been suspended till January 8, 2021, said Indian Embassy in UK.

"Due to COVID-19 restrictions extended by Govt of the UK, all Consular Services (passport, passport surrender, visa, OCI, Attestation etc) have further been suspended till Jan 08, 21. For information reg. resumption of Services, kindly monitor our website, Twitter and Facebook," the Embassay said in tweet.

Amid the continuing pandemic, the new strain of coronavirus first found in the UK has caused a stir as it is reported to be more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The variant has now been detected in multiple countries around the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the UK has recorded 2,440,202 COVID-19 cases and 72,657 deaths so far.