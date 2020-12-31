STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN condemns Iran's 'appalling' execution of young offenders

The UN human rights office said that Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee was executed early Thursday.

Published: 31st December 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: The UN voiced outrage at the execution Thursday of a man in Iran who was only 16 when he committed his alleged crime, marking the fourth juvenile offender put to death in the country this year.

The UN human rights office said that Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee was executed early Thursday.

It did not provide further details about Rezaiee or the crime he was convicted of, allegedly committed when he was 16.

But according to Amnesty International, he was arrested in 2007 in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in a brawl and had spent more than 12 years on death row. 

"The execution of child offenders is categorically prohibited under international law and Iran is under the obligation to abide by this prohibition," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, "strongly condemns the killing," she added.

Shamdasani said the rights office was dismayed that the execution had taken place despite its efforts to engage with Tehran on the case.

"There are deeply troubling allegations that forced confessions extracted through torture were used in the conviction of Mr. Rezaiee," she said, adding that there were also "numerous other serious concerns about violations of his fair-trial rights."

She noted that Rezaiee's execution, the fourth of a juvenile offender in 2020, had come shortly after a series of other executions in Iran.

The December 12 execution of the France-based dissident Ruhollah Zam sparked an international outcry, with Western governments accusing Tehran of abducting him abroad to put him on trial.

And Shamdasani noted that at least eight people were executed at different prisons across the country between December 19 and 26 alone.

She warned that unconfirmed reports suggested that at least eight others were at risk of "imminent execution".

Many people convicted of committing crimes as minors are awaiting execution in the country.

"The UN has repeatedly urged Iran to cease the appalling practice of executing child offenders, but we understand that at least 80 child offenders remain on death row," Shamdasani said.

Bachelet, she said, "urges Iranian authorities to halt all executions of child offenders and immediately review their cases in line with international human rights law."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nation Iran human rights violation
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of agitating farmers from Punjab doing kirtan at Singhu border on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Delhi Stir: Centre, farmers reach common ground on two out of four issues, next talks on Jan 4
WATCH | Delhi opens first COVID19 vaccination center
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp