46 Nepal MPs demand government legalise marijuana cultivation

The farming, production and trade of marijuana and cannabis are banned in Nepal since 1973.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: As many as 46 lawmakers of the ruling Nepal Communist Party have registered a motion in Parliament urging the government to legalise the cultivation of marijuana and ban the import of alcohol.

The lawmakers claim that over 65 countries, including the US, Canada, and Germany who had led the movements for banning marijuana in the 1970s, have already legalised it.

Lawmaker Birodh Khatiwada, from Makawanpur district, proposed the motion, which got support from 45 others lawmakers of the party in the House of Representatives.

Makawanpur is one of the districts that produces the highest amount of marijuana illegally.

The lawmakers have argued that the legalisation can be economically beneficial for the country and would help improve people's standard of living.

"Marijuana has multiple uses.It also helps earn foreign currencies and produce medicines," Khatiwada said.

The government spokesperson and Minister for Information and Communications Technology Gokul Baskota said the government was yet to take any steps towards legalising it.

