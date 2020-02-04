Home World

Chinese delegation not to participate in DefExpo 2020 over coronavirus scare

Last week, the government had said that the delegates coming from coronavirus-affected countries will undergo proper screening.

Published: 04th February 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purpose (Photo | AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh administration has decided to drop Chinese delegation in the 11th edition of the biennial mega defence exhibition, DefExpo 2020, due to the coronavirus scare.

Not just DefExpo 2020, but the upcoming Auto Expo in Delhi might also not see participation by Chinese firms due to the deadly virus scare.

The expo to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Wednesday will be attended by the defence ministers from across the world.

Leaders of around 40 countries, including the Czech Republic, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, South Korea among others, have already confirmed their participation, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said.

Nations which are hostile to each other like Israel and Saudi Arabia are also expected to take part in the expo.  For the first time that an India-Africa Defence Conclave will be held during Defence Expo.

The number of companies that registered themselves for participating in the DefExpo 2020 has increased to 1,000 from 702 in the last edition that was held in Chennai.

There was also a 96 per cent jump in the booked space by exhibitors in DefExpo 2020 to over 53,000 square meters, compared to around 27,000 during the last edition.

