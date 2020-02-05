Home World

China coronavirus outbreak turns more virulent as death toll soars to 426

China, which has intensified its efforts to contain the spread of the virus, on Monday opened a 1,000-bed makeshift hospital built in record nine days in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Published: 05th February 2020 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff members working at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BEIJING/WUHAN: China's coronavirus outbreak showed no signs of abating as the death toll rose sharply to 426 with more than 20,000 confirmed cases, amid a shocking report of Chinese officials silencing a doctor in Wuhan who first reported the presence of the deadly virus in December last year.

China, which has intensified its efforts to contain the spread of the virus, on Monday opened a 1,000-bed makeshift hospital built in record nine days in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Another 1,300 bed hospital is set to be ready on Wednesday.

Both will be run by hundreds of military medical personnel.

Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would build eight more mobile cabin hospitals to treat the patients, China Daily reported.

The total number of cases soared to 20,522 raising concerns over its increasing virulence, China's National Health Commission reported on Tuesday.

Monday saw 64 deaths with 3,235 new confirmed cases mostly in Hubei province, from where India evacuated 647 of its citizens during the weekend.

The Commission said that the condition of 492 people remained serious while another 5,072 new suspected cases have been reported on Monday.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong, which has 15 confirmed cases, reported its first coronavirus death.

Macao reported eight cases and Taiwan 10.

All the Chinese cities including Beijing have been reporting daily increase in the cases of the virus, which has no cure yet.

In the midst of growing concerns over the spread of the virus, a shocking story has emerged on how local Chinese officials suppressed and harassed a doctor in Wuhan who raised the alarm about the virus in December last year.

Li Wenliang dropped a bombshell on his medical school alumni group on the popular Chinese messaging app WeChat that seven patients from a local seafood market had been diagnosed with a SARS-like illness and quarantined in his hospital, CNN reported.

Li explained that, according to a test he had seen, the illness was a coronavirus -- a large family of viruses that includes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) which led to 800 death in China and the world in 2003.

The 34-year-old doctor working in Wuhan told his friends to warn their loved ones privately.

But within hours screenshots of his messages had gone viral -- without his name being blurred.

He was one of several medics targeted by police for trying to blow the whistle on the deadly virus in the early weeks of the outbreak, the CNN report said.

The virus has now spread to over 20 countries.

The Philippines reported the first overseas death from the virus on Sunday while 159 cases have been reported from abroad so far, according to the Commission.

India has reported three cases of the coronavirus.

All the three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected Wuhan city.

India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.

On February 2, India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Currently, 647 Indians and seven Maldivians, who have been evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei are in 14-day quarantine at a medical camp in Manesar, near Delhi.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the media here that 16 foreigners have been infected with the virus in China.

She, however, declined to provide details of their nationalities in her Tuesday media briefing, citing privacy concerns.

According to reports, those infected included four Pakistanis and two Australians.

Wuhan has thousands of foreigners as it is an education hub.

Hundreds of Pakistani have been pleading with their government to evacuate them citing successful evacuation by the Indian government.

China has struggled to contain the virus despite implementing unprecedented measures, including virtually locking down more than 50 million people in Hubei.

While the virus cases increased by the hour, Chinese health officials attributed the spiralling rate of cases and the death toll to shortages of hospitals mainly Hubei and its provincial capital Wuhan.

Also Chinese officials have converted the national auditorium and gymnasium in Wuhan into a hospital to exclusively treat growing number of coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly virus does not yet constitute a "pandemic".

A Chinese health official argued on Tuesday that the current case fatality rate (CFR) of the novel coronavirus infection on the Chinese mainland has dropped to 2.1 per cent.

The CFR remained stable after an initial 2.3 per cent recorded at the beginning of the outbreak, Jiao Yahui from the National Health Commission told a media briefing here on epidemic.

The CFR is calculated by dividing the number of deaths by the number of individuals diagnosed with the disease.

"China is going all out to improve admission and survival rates and reduce infection and fatality rates," Jiao said.

"This fatality rate is pretty low in other regions in China. So we are very confident, and there is no need for panic," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus China China coronavirus deaths
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp