Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll rises to 490 in China as Hubei reports 65 new fatalities

By AFP

BEIJING: The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to at least 490 after authorities in ground-zero Hubei province reported 65 new fatalities on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 24,324 nationwide with 3,887 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The epidemic, which has spiralled into a global health emergency, is believed to have emerged in December from a market that sold wild game in Hubei's capital Wuhan.

ALSO READ: World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread, says WHO chief

Cases have now been reported in more than 20 countries.

Highlighting the concern about infections spreading in other densely-populated Chinese metropolitan areas, authorities in three cities in eastern Zhejiang province -- including one near Shanghai -- placed restrictions on the number of people allowed to leave their homes.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported its first death from the disease, as the semi-autonomous city closed all but two land crossings with the Chinese mainland.