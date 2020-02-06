Home World

Donald Trump and Ukraine, from phone call to impeachment, and acquittal

The Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry into the Republican president, for abuse of power.

Published: 06th February 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

In this image from video, the vote total, 53-47 for not guilty, on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of congress, is displayed on screen during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Starting with Donald Trump's phone call to the leader of Ukraine, and ending with his acquittal on Wednesday, here is a look back at key moments in the impeachment of the 45th US president: 

- July 25: Trump-Zelensky call -

A few days after Trump -- without explanation -- suspended hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine, the US leader holds a 30-minute telephone conversation with the country's new president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Asking Zelensky to "do us a favor," the president presses him to investigate Joe Biden, his potential Democratic rival in the 2020 election, as well as Biden's son, Hunter -- who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company accused of corrupt practices.

The aid is eventually released by the White House on September 11 -- after the freeze is made public.

- August 12: Whistleblower complaint filed -

Less than three weeks later, an anonymous whistleblower in the US intelligence community files an internal complaint about the Trump-Zelensky call, describing it as a matter of "urgent concern."

The complaint is deemed "credible" by Michael Atkinson, inspector general for the intelligence community, who later informs Congress of its existence without revealing its contents.

- September 24: Impeachment inquiry -

The Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry into the Republican president, for abuse of power.

The following day, the White House releases a rough transcript of Trump's call with Zelensky, which confirms the president repeatedly asked him to probe the Bidens and to "look into" the matter with both Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, and Attorney General Bill Barr.

That comes hours before the two leaders meet in New York, where Zelensky denies he was pressured by Trump.

The day after that, on September 26, the whistleblower complaint is released. It accuses Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election."

Trump rejects the House inquiry as a "witch hunt."

- November 13-21: Public hearings -

After closed-door testimony by witnesses in October, the House Intelligence Committee begins public hearings. 

Those testifying in the marathon televised sessions include top envoy to Ukraine William Taylor, former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and National Security Council member Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.

The biggest bombshell comes from Gordon Sondland, the US envoy to the European Union and a Trump ally, who tells lawmakers he followed the president's orders in seeking a "quid pro quo" deal with Ukraine.

But Sondland also acknowledges that, while he concluded there was a link between the aid freeze and the investigations sought by Trump, the president did not tell him so explicitly.

- December 18: Trump impeached -

After the House inquiry finds "overwhelming" evidence of misconduct, Trump is impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office.

The vote makes Trump just the third president in US history to be impeached.

- January 21: Trump trial begins -

Trump's impeachment trial opens with 100 senators -- 53 Republican and 47 Democrats -- sitting in silence as the Democratic prosecution team, followed by Trump's defense, argue for and against his removal from office.

Over two weeks of marathon hearings, Democrats make the case that acquitting Trump of abuse of power charges would amount to the "normalization of lawlessness."

Trump's defense team counters that the impeachment is politically driven, that Trump did not tie Ukraine aid to investigations -- and that his actions were not impeachable because he believed his re-election was in the public interest.

- February 5: Trump acquitted -

The US Senate acquits Trump of both charges, almost entirely along party lines.

Senators clear the president by 52 votes to 48 on the abuse of power article and 53 to 47 on the obstruction charge -- falling far short of the two-thirds supermajority required for conviction.

One Republican, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a longtime Trump foe, risks the ire of the White House to vote alongside Democrats on the first count, saying Trump was "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp