Home World

Spain confirms second coronavirus case; UK plane brings 200 evacuees

Spain's National Microbiology Center said Sunday the coronavirus case was detected in Mallorca, a popular vacation island in the Mediterranean Sea.

Published: 09th February 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

A woman wears a mask as she walks near China Town in London. (Photo | AP)

A woman wears a mask as she walks near China Town in London. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Spain has confirmed its second case of the new virus from China and a plane evacuating more than 200 people from the Chinese city at the center of the epidemic landed Sunday in Britain.

Spain's National Microbiology Center said Sunday the coronavirus case was detected in Mallorca, a popular vacation island in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Spanish Health Ministry said the person was one of four suspicious cases admitted last Friday to the Son Espases University Hospital in Palma de Mallorca. The other three tested negative. The Health Ministry said further details would be released at a news conference later Sunday.

Spain’s first virus case was a German tourist diagnosed a week ago in the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China rises past 800, nearly 37,000 affected

Britain's evacuation plane, the second one charted by the government, arrived Sunday morning at RAF Brize Norton. British officials said the flight brought back 105 British citizens and family members, as well as 95 European citizens and family members. A total of 13 staff and medics were also on board.

The passengers were being taken to a hotel in Milton Keys where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

The virus death toll in China rose Sunday to 811, passing the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, and officials said nearly 37,200 people have been infected there.

Europe has seen a total of 38 infections in nine countries, with including 14 in Germany.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus  Spain Coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp