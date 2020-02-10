Home World

Social media amazed as Chinese robot delivers food, medicines in coronavirus hospitals

Appreciating the designing of the robot, a user said "with lights designed to sort of look like a friendly face"

Published: 10th February 2020 12:11 AM

coronavirus

A medical worker monitors patients in the isolated intensive care unit at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Tweeple were amazed as hospitals in China are using robots to deliver food and medicines to patients infected by the novel coronavirus which has killed 811 people so far.

Taking to Twitter, a user posted a video in which robots are used to serve food and medicines in a hospital in China to the patients who were infected with the coronavirus.

Another user commented "I am fascinated by the logistics of it all. Compressed construction - training for staff as to what goes where...configurations, maps..." While another said "cool job."

Appreciating the designing of the robot, a user said "with lights designed to sort of look like a friendly face"

With a 'Thumbs Up' emoji, a user wrote "Nice" while another said, "a Robot can help curb the spread of coronavirus."

"The robot that rolls up, ejects and inserts the food plate into the slot of the isolation ward can help curb the spread of coronavirus," said a user.

