Dubai-based Indian accused of sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

The girl's father went to the supermarket and called Dubai Police who arrested the defendant.

Published: 11th February 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian salesman has been accused of sexually abusing a minor girl, when she was sent by her mother to buy bread, it was reported.

The Dubai Court of First instance heard on Monday that the Kenyan woman had asked her daughter to go to a nearby market to buy bread last month when the 23-year-old Indian salesman followed the 10-year-old victim out and into an elevator where he sexually abused her, Gulf News reported.

"My daughter returned after five minutes with the bread and asked me to call the police. She told me that a worker touched her body inside the lift," the woman said.

The girl's father went to the supermarket and called Dubai Police who arrested the defendant.

Security cameras showed the defendant following the victim to the lift. He admitted to inappropriately touching the girl.

TAGS
Crime against children Sexual harassment
