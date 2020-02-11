Home World

Indian expat infected with coronavirus in UAE

Of the eight cases, one is in intensive care, while six others were stable and one has already recovered, the Ministry added.

Published: 11th February 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

DUBAI: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have confirmed that an Indian expat has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the country to eight.

In a statement on Monday, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said the Indian national was infected after he interacted with a recently diagnosed person, reports the Gulf News.

READ| China's daily death toll tops 100 for first time, total exceeds 1000

Of the eight cases, one is in intensive care, while six others were stable and one has already recovered, the Ministry added.

In India, three cases have been confirmed as of now.

In China, where the outbreak's origin is linked to a fish market in Wuhan, Hubei province, the country's National Health Commission on Tuesday raised the number of deaths to 1,016 and the number of infected people to 42,638.

To date, all but two deaths - in the Philippines and Hong Kong - have occurred in mainland China and, although about 20 countries have identified cases.

China accounts for about 99 per cent of those infected.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
virus Coronavirus Coornavirus Outbreak Indian Expat
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp