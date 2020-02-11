Home World

US proposes USD 1.5 billion for Indo-Pacific to ensure region remains 'free and open'

A total of USD 30 million is included in the budget for the global engagement centre dedicated to countering foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation from China.

Published: 11th February 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020.

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has proposed USD 1.5 billion in budgetary allocation for 2021 fiscal for the crucial Indo-Pacific region, which it said was part of its efforts to ensure that the region remains "free, open, and independent of malign Chinese influence".

"The future of the Indo-Pacific, which contains roughly half the world's population and many of the fastest-growing economies, is critical to US security and long-term economic interests," the White House said in its budgetary proposal for the financial year 2021, beginning October 1, 2020.

"The Budget provides USD1.5 billion for the Indo-Pacific, reflecting a strong Administration commitment to ensuring that the region remains free, open, and independent of malign Chinese influence," it said.

This funding supports democracy programs, strengthens security cooperation, improves economic governance and facilitates private sector-led economic growth, the White House said.

A total of USD 30 million is included in the budget for the global engagement centre dedicated to countering foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation from China, it added.

The budget also provides USD 0.8 billion for the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for private sector development internationally to support corporate growth in less-developed countries and to provide a transparent, high-quality alternative to "predatory Chinese international lending" in the Indo-Pacific and other strategic regions, it said.

In the budgetary proposals, the Pentagon alleged that Beijing continued to violate the sovereignty of Indo-Pacific nations and expand its control abroad under the pretense of the Belt and Road infrastructure investments.

According to the Pentagon, in the Indo-Pacific, the Department of Defense (DoD) is strengthening and evolving US partnerships into a security architecture that helps uphold a "free and open" order.

"With India, DoD is expanding military-to-military cooperation and improving interoperability, including by establishing a new tri-service amphibious exercise, TIGER TRIUMPH," the Pentagon said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Indo pacific Trump administration Trump admin budget US budget
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp