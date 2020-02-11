Home World

US shooting: 3 people shot at Walmart in eastern Arkansas

Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post that two Forrest City police officers were injured in the shooting at the Walmart in Forrest City.

FORREST CITY: At least three people, including two police officers, were shot Monday morning at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas, police said.

Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post that two Forrest City police officers were injured in the shooting at the Walmart in Forrest City. Authorities have not released the names of the people who were shot or the circumstances of the shooting.

Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd told The Associated Press that three people were shot inside the Walmart, but she didn't have information about who they are or the extent of their injuries.

Boyd said she doesn't know whether a suspect has been detained.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said the company was working with the Forrest City Police Department with its investigation but declined further comment. Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Tammy Priddy, 57, works at Simmons Eye Center in the Walmart. She said she was preparing patient records for the day when she heard eight shots. She said she hid under a counter in the lab until the gunshots stopped.

"The first two shots kind of startled me, and then a coworker came in and said it was gunfire," Priddy said.

She and a coworker ran from the building and officers outside the Walmart ordered her to get as far away from the building as possible. She was not injured.

"I was too afraid to think of anything except to get to safety," she said. “We kept our minds straight to where we were safe and we were able to get to safety.”

Forrest City is about 45 miles (70 kilometres) west of Memphis and about 85 miles (135 kilometres) east of Little Rock.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division was investigating the shooting.

It's not the first time in recent months that a Walmart store has been the scene of a shooting. A man was injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Hickory Hill, Tennessee, earlier this month, three people were fatally shot at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, in November, and a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3.

The retailer came under criticism for having insufficient security at the El Paso store on that day has since quietly expanded security at all its stores in the city to include an armed off-duty police officer and a security guard.

A spokeswoman for the company said in November that the hiring of off-duty officers in El Paso was not a blanket policy. It’s unclear what security measures were in place at the Forrest City store on Monday.

