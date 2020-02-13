Home World

Facebook delays Europe rollout of dating app after Irish inspection

Published: 13th February 2020

By AFP

DUBLIN: Facebook said Thursday that it was postponing the European rollout of its new dating app following an inspection of its Dublin office by Ireland's data protection authorities.

"It's really important that we get the launch of Facebook Dating right so we are taking a bit more time to make sure the product is ready for the European market," the tech giant said in a statement to AFP after Ireland's Data Protection Commission revealed it had inspected and procured documents from the company's office in Dublin.

