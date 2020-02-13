Home World

Indian-origin politician Sara Gideon raises over USD 7 million for US Senate race

Gideon's campaign said that she has raised USD 3.5 million in the last quarters ending on December 31, taking her total to USD 7.6 million.

Published: 13th February 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian-origin American politician Sara Gideon

Indian-origin American politician Sara Gideon. (Photo| Facebook/ @SaraGideonME)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian-origin American politician Sara Gideon has raised USD 7.6 million in her bid to enter the US Senate from the state of Maine. Gideon (48), daughter of an Indian-American father, is currently the Speaker of the Maine State Assembly.

She hopes to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins in the November Congressional elections. Incumbent Collins has raised more than USD 10.9 million in this election cycle. Gideon's campaign said that she has raised USD 3.5 million in the last quarters ending on December 31, taking her total to USD 7.6 million.

While Collins leads in the fundraising efforts, Gideon in the last quarter raised more money than the incumbent Republicans.

Gideon, whose mother is from Armenia, announced to run for the US Senate in June last year. "Over the past seven months, we've built a strong grassroots movement travelling to every corner of the state, holding 'Suppers with Sara' and talking to Mainers about the challenges they face," Gideon said in a recent statement.

"Washington is broken - it's too responsive to special interests and that's why I'm not accepting any corporate PAC money in this race," she said.

In the Democratic primary, she is contesting against lobbyist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, former Google executive Ross LaJeunesse and defence attorney Bre Kidman of Saco. A graduate from the George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs in Washington, Gideon served as an intern for US Senator Claiborne Pell.

She was first elected to the Maine House in 2012. In 2014, she was chosen as the Assistant Majority Leader of the Maine House of Representatives. In 2016, she was elected by her colleagues to serve as the Speaker.

Launching her campaign in June last year, Gideon said she is running for Senate to make a difference. "At one point, maybe Senator Collins was different but she doesn't seem that way anymore: taking over a million dollars from drug companies and the insurance industry and voting to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court," she said.

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has endorsed her. According to India Abroad newspaper, Gideon's father immigrated from India and worked as a pediatrician in Rhode Island, where Gideon, the youngest of four children, grew up.

She moved to Maine after meeting her husband Ben Gideon, a personal injury trial lawyer with the firm of Berman and Simons.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sara Gideon Maine State Assembly Susan Collins Indian American Senator race Sara Gideon funding
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp