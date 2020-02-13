Home World

Singapore government to pay bills of coronavirus patients admitted in public hospitals

The coverage does not extend to outpatient treatment at general practitioner clinics or polyclinics, nor does it apply to treatment sought at private medical facilities.

Singapore coronavirus

Building management staff conduct temperature screenings of visitors and tenants of a building in the financial district of Singapore. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

SINGAPORE: With the total number of coronavirus cases reaching up to 50 as of Wednesday, the Ministry of Health in Singapore said that government will pay the hospital bills incurred by patients infected by the deadly virus.

The Straits Times reported that this coverage does not extend to outpatient treatment at general practitioner clinics or polyclinics, nor does it apply to treatment sought at private medical facilities. "The Government will pay the hospital bill in full for such admissions in public hospitals, which are required for public health reasons," the Ministry of Health was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The first confirmed case of the virus, officially known as Covid-19 was announced on 23rd last month. Last week, Singapore raised its disease outbreak response level to orange.

This came even as Health authorities in China's Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak reported 14,840 new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, almost 10 times the number reported a day earlier, according to South China Morning Post.

Meanwhile, in another report, The Straits Times stated that two Bangladeshi nationals, both confirmed cases of the deadly virus were working at a site to expand aerospace manufacturer Bombardier Aviation's facilities.

The outlet quoted a spokesman for the manufacturer as saying that the works at the site are to extend the company's service centre at 7 and 8 Seletar Aerospace Heights. It also cited a spokesman for Boustead Projects, which is overseeing the project at the site, as saying that both workers are employees of a sub-contractor.

According to the spokesperson, three employees of Boustead Projects are currently under quarantine and the project site is operating with additional health measures like temperature screenings in place.

The developments come a day after it was reported that South Korea and Israel have told their citizens to defer travel to Singapore where the number of confirmed case is highest for any other country other than China.

The death toll from the virus in China jumped has surged past 1100, way more than the global total of SARS at 774 deaths in 2002-03.

