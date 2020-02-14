Home World

Outrage in Myanmar as tourists shoot porn video at holy Buddhist site

Published: 14th February 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pagodas in Bagan, Myanmar's best-known tourist hotspot. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

YANGON: Outrage is growing in Myanmar after the emergence of a 12-minute porn video shot in Bagan, the country's best-known tourist hotspot and UNESCO heritage site of thousands of hallowed Buddhist pagodas.

The video was posted on PornHub by users "YeeesYeeesYeees", who describe themselves as a 23-year-old Italian couple with piercings and tattoos.

According to the site, the pair boasts more than 81,000 subscribers and over 35 million video views since they joined 11 months ago.

But the couple's naked antics against one of Bagan's ancient pagodas have been less than well-received in Myanmar, with condemnation spreading online.

"Our Bagan pagodas are The Holy Land," wrote Mg Khin Gyi on Facebook with multiple angry emojis.

The video in question had been viewed nearly a quarter of a million times by Thursday evening -- but had registered twice as many dislikes as likes.

Managing Director of New Fantastic Asia tour company, Tun Tun Naing, questioned what seemed to be "negligent" security at Bagan's sites and called for action.

Mandalay chairman of the Union of Myanmar Travel Association Myo Yee added his voice to the rising clamour, saying the case was bad news for an industry hit hard by coronavirus woes.

"It's a difficult time for us because not many tourists are coming here," he said.

