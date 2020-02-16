Home World

Coronavirus cases on Japan ship rise to 355

The Diamond Princess, which is still carrying about 3,500 passengers and crew members, now has 355 people infected with the virus since it entered Yokohama Port on February 3.

US-operated ''Diamond Princess ship is anchored as emergency vehicles stand by at Yokohama Port, near Tokyo

US-operated ''Diamond Princess ship is anchored as emergency vehicles stand by at Yokohama Port, near Tokyo. (photo| AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: The number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus on a quarantined ship off Japan's coast has risen to 355, the country's health minister said Sunday.

"So far, we have conducted tests for 1,219 individuals. Of those, 355 people tested positive.

"Of those, 73 individuals are not showing symptoms," Katsunobu Kato told a roundtable discussion on public broadcaster NHK -- a rise of 70 from the last government toll.

The Diamond Princess, which is still carrying about 3,500 passengers and crew members, now has 355 people infected with the virus since it entered Yokohama Port on February 3, the largest cluster of infections outside China.

