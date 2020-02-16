Home World

Pakistan not taking any concrete step against terrorism, says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Ghani also stressed that the Taliban are still engaged in drug trafficking while discussing the issue with the US Congressional delegation.

Published: 16th February 2020 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. speaks on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUNICH: Amid the crucial Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meet on terror financing in Paris, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has accused Pakistan of its failure to take concrete steps against terrorism.

While meeting Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker and a number of other members of the US House of Representatives on the sideline of the 56th Munich Security Conference, President Ghani said: "We haven't seen any notable developments and concrete anti-terrorism step taken by Pakistan."

He said the Taliban's sanctuaries remain a dilemma that must be addressed.

Ghani stressed that the Taliban are still engaged in drug trafficking while discussing the issue with the US Congressional delegation.

They discussed a range of issues pertaining to security, peace process and President Ghani's prospect on it, Afghanistan's fight against narcotics and terrorist groups, where terrorism was termed as a common threat to the region as well as Afghanistan's allies.

President Ghani elucidated the Afghan government's vision and commitment for sustainable and inclusive peace, with an emphasis on protecting the hard-earned gains of the past two decades.

The President provided information on the Afghan government's economic plans and answered questions raised by the US Senators on the reduction of American troops in Afghanistan and its impacts as well as aftermaths in the region and Afghanistan.

He said the Afghan defence and security forces are leading 94 per cent of the operations and the forces are capable enough to defend their people and homeland.

Having talked over the peace process, the president said the potential threats and opportunities must be precisely evaluated, adding that the government of Afghanistan has the determination, wisdom and capability to analyse the opportunities appropriately in order to bring sustainable peace to the country.

The participants also discussed ensuring the interests of Afghanistan and the United States. "We are still confronting a medium to long-term common threats that require joint commitment to tackle them," Ghani said.

