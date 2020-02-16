Home World

Pakistan to face monitoring by FATF's international review group: Sources

The global terror financing watchdog will this week, starting today, evaluate whether Pakistan has taken sufficient steps and implemented its plan of action to fight the global menace or not.

Published: 16th February 2020 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File | PTI)

By ANI

PARIS: Pakistan, which has been grey-listed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) over funding terrorism, will now have to submit its compliance report to the International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG), informed sources have told ANI.

Formed in 2007, the FATF's ICRG has analysed high-risk jurisdictions and recommended specific action to address terror financing risks emanating from them.

The global terror financing watchdog will this week, starting today, evaluate whether Pakistan has taken sufficient steps and implemented its plan of action to fight the global menace or not.

Pakistan will be submitting a report on action regarding the implementation of the watchdog's plan of action during the Paris meet.

More than 800 representatives from 205 countries and jurisdictions around the world including the IMF, UN, World Bank, and other organisations, will take part in the meeting.

The FATF's Asia-Pacific Group's meeting, which took place in Beijing last year in October, analysed Pakistan's situation from a technical point of view.

ALSO READ | NIA stumbles upon 'evidence' of terror funding through cross-LoC trade during DySP case probe

China, who took over as the chair of the inter-governmental organisation in July 2019, expressed satisfaction over the "visible progress" made by Islamabad, leading to speculations that it could be put in a "white" list from "grey" list, according to Pakistan media reports.

The FATF in 2018 placed Pakistan on the grey list and the watchdog has already granted Islamabad an extension till February 2020 during a meeting in October last year.

The body warned that Islamabad would be put on the blacklist if it did not comply with the remaining 22 out of 27 points related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

This time, the watchdog will be issuing a decision on whether Pakistan has taken sufficient steps to avoid being "blacklisted." If blacklisted, Pakistan would face isolation from the international banking system, introducing stricter checks and safeguards on transactions involving the country.

The meeting will conclude on February 19. The progress of a FATF initiative to combat financial flows from the illegal wildlife trade, adopting guidance on digital identity, and developments in the financing of ISIL, Al-Qaeda, and affiliates are some of the issues to be discussed during the meeting.

Defence experts in New Delhi on Saturday noted that the recent sentencing of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, just days ahead of the FATF meeting in Paris is just an eyewash to delude the international community and that the Mumbai terror attacks mastermind will be released shortly after the watchdog announces its decision.

Last year, under pressure after the FATF review, Pakistan formally banned Saeed's JuD and other associated organisations, after years of allowing them to operate freely across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Co-operation Review Group FATF
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp