Home World

175 Nepalis evacuated from coronavirus-hit China sent to quarantine facility in Bhaktapur

Meanwhile, after the setting up of quarantine facility in Kharipati, several residents of the region have temporarily left for the cities owing to fears of getting infected.

Published: 17th February 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Medical workers provide treatment to a new coronavirus patient at a hospital in Wuhan. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: 175 Nepali nationals evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese province of Hubei have been sent to a quarantine facility set up at Kharipati in Bhaktapur district of the Himalayan country.

The Nepalis -- 170 students, 1 employee, 2 visitors, and 2 children -- arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday morning on a chartered flight of National Flag carrier Nepal Airlines.

Several of these evacuees took to social media to express their contentment over their return to their homeland, sharing selfies and tweets from the quarantine facilities, and sharing the updates on Facebook.

READ| Armed gang in Hong Kong steals toilet rolls amid Coronavirus panic-buying

"Finally arrived and settled here in Kharipati. The arrangements are much better than we expected. Feelings of coming back home in such adverse conditions are beyond description. Thank you all concerned authorities. #Happy" Saurav Luitel tweeted, attaching a photograph of his passport.

Meanwhile, after the setting up of quarantine facility in Kharipati, several residents of the region have temporarily left for the cities owing to fears of getting infected.

"People have left the place fearing they also might be infected with the virus. Those like me who don't have relatives and place to live in the core areas are left here. We had raised the voice against it but there no one is hearing and media also couldn't raise the issue for us," a resident said.

Locals of the Kharipati had previously protested against the government's plan to set the quarantine facility in a government-owned building (Training Facility of NepalElectricity Authority) located in a residential area.

The Nepal government has made provisions for psychological counselling for those inside the quarantine facility and has issued a notice requesting all to abide by the rules and regulations during the stay.

All 175 Nepalis evacuated from different regions of Hubei will be kept in the quarantine facility for a period of 14 days.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then killed more than 1600 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including Nepal and India.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp