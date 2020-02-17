Home World

Kerala man succumbs to burn injuries after saving wife from fire in UAE

The couple, who has a four-year-old son, was rushed to the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm al Quwain and was later shifted to Mafraq hospital in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for critical care.

Published: 17th February 2020

Anil Ninan, who hails from Kerala, sustained 90 per cent burn injuries in the fire on Monday last week.

Anil Ninan, who hails from Kerala, sustained 90 per cent burn injuries in the fire on Monday last week.

By PTI

DUBAI: A 32-year-old Indian man has died in the UAE after sustaining severe burn injuries in his bid to save his wife from a fire at their home in Abu Dhabi last week, according to a media report on Monday.

Anil Ninan, who hails from Kerala, sustained 90 per cent burn injuries in the fire on Monday last week, reported the Khaleej Times.

His wife Neenu also suffered injuries in the incident, however, her condition is said to be stable.

"This is a difficult time for us. His wife Neenu is still recovering at the hospital. She is safe. But, all of us are shocked at his death," a close relative was quoted in the report.

It is suspected a short circuit caused the fire at Ninan's home.

"We do not know the exact details. But Neenu first caught fire while she was in the corridor.

"Anil, who was in the bedroom, ran to his wife and was trying to save her when the flames spread to him," Sojan Thomas, vicar of St Thomas Mar Thoma Church in Ras Al Khaimah, told the daily.

The couple, who has a four-year-old son, was rushed to the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm al Quwain and was later shifted to Mafraq hospital in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for critical care.

