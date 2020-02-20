Home World

China objects to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

China routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh to highlight its claims over it.

Published: 20th February 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet, has objected to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit there to attend the statehood day on Thursday, saying it is "firmly opposed" to his trip as it violated Beijing's "territorial sovereignty and sabotaged political mutual trust".

Shah is in Arunachal Pradesh to attend the 34th Statehood Day function and launch a number of projects related to industry and roads, officials said.

China routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh to highlight its claims over it.

"China's position on the eastern sector of the China-India boundary, or the southern part of China's Tibet region, is consistent and clear," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told online media briefing here on Thursday while replying to a question.

"The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' and is firmly opposed to the Indian politician's visit to the southern part of China's Tibet region as it violated China's territorial sovereignty, undermined stability of the border area, sabotaged political mutual trust, and violated relevant bilateral agreement," he said.

"The Chinese side urges the Indian side to stop taking any action that may further complicate the border issue and take concrete actions to uphold peace and tranquillity of the border area," he said.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of Southern Tibet and the two countries have so far held 22 rounds of Special Representatives talks to resolve the border dispute.

On February 20, Arunachal Pradesh became full state from union territory.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah China Coronavirus Arunachal Pradesh
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp