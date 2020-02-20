One more Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed that another Indian had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the quarantined ship off the japan coast. “There are 132 crew members and six passengers of Indian nationality who were onboard quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess. As per the latest info, there are eight Indian nationals who are infected with coronavirus. They are being treated at a local hospital,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. The condition of those undergoing treatment has been improving and Indian authorities were constantly monitoring their progress, the spokesperson added.

Kumar said the quarantine period for the ship had ended and the process of disembarkation has begun. The crew would be the last to disembark the ship and will be quarantined for an additional 14 days. So far, 621 cases of the virus have been confirmed among the Diamond Princess’s original 3,711 people on board. In total, the outbreak of the virus with its epicentre being Wuhan in China has infected more than 75,000 people worldwide and killed over 2,100.

Speaking on the special flight carrying medical supplies to Wuhan, Kumar said the Indian side was ready for the dispatch and was awaiting clearance. About 100 Indian nationals who are currently in Wuhan had signed up to return in the special flight. “Subject to capacity limitations, we will accommodate other nationalities as well,” Kumar said.

Air India extends suspension of flights

Air India has extended the suspension of its flight operations to Shanghai and Hong Kong till June 30. Last month, the national carrier had suspended its Delhi-Shanghai and Delhi-Hong Kong flights.