Home World

One more Indian tests positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship.

Published: 20th February 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed that another Indian had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the quarantined ship off the japan coast. “There are 132 crew members and six passengers of Indian nationality who were onboard quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess. As per the latest info, there are eight Indian nationals who are infected with coronavirus. They are being treated at a local hospital,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. The condition of those undergoing treatment has been improving and Indian authorities were constantly monitoring their progress, the spokesperson added.

Kumar said the quarantine period for the ship had ended and the process of disembarkation has begun. The crew would be the last to disembark the ship and will be quarantined for an additional 14 days. So far, 621 cases of the virus have been confirmed among the Diamond Princess’s original 3,711 people on board. In total, the outbreak of the virus with its epicentre being Wuhan in China has infected more than 75,000 people worldwide and killed over 2,100.

Speaking on the special flight carrying medical supplies to Wuhan, Kumar said the Indian side was ready for the dispatch and was awaiting clearance. About 100 Indian nationals who are currently in Wuhan had signed up to return in the special flight. “Subject to capacity limitations, we will accommodate other nationalities as well,” Kumar said.

Air India extends suspension of flights
Air India has extended the suspension of its flight operations to Shanghai and Hong Kong till June 30. Last month, the national carrier  had suspended its Delhi-Shanghai and Delhi-Hong Kong flights.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Japan quarantined cruise ship
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp