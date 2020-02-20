Home World

Over 7,000 Indian-origin people held in 2019 for trying to enter US

US Border and Custom protection apprehended 7,720 Indian-origin people including 272 women and 591 juveniles during fiscal 2019.

Mexico-US border. (File Photo | AP)

WASHINGTON: As many as 7,720 Indian-origin people including 272 women and 591 minors were apprehended in 2019 for trying to enter the US illegally, according to official figures.

A total of 851,508 people were apprehended in fiscal 2019 (October 2018-September 2019), a 115 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year and the highest total in 12 years, North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) executive director Satnam Singh Chahal said on Thursday.

In 2017, as many as 4,620 Indians were apprehended. It was 1,663 in 2014, 3,091 in 2015 and 3,544 in 2016.

"It is a matter of grave concern that a large number of juveniles of Indian-origin are being apprehended at the US Borders for their illegal entry into the United States," Chahal said.

There are 48 USMexico border crossings, with 330 ports of entry and at these points of entry, people trying to get into the US are required to open their bags for inspection.

Border crossings take place by roads, pedestrian walkways, railroads and ferries.

