Home World

59 Hong Kong police quarantined after having meal with colleague who has coronavirus

The 48-year-old officer found to be carrying the virus had dinner on Tuesday with 59 colleagues, police said.

Published: 21st February 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HONG KONG: Dozens of Hong Kong police officers have been placed in quarantine after attending a banquet with a colleague who later tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.

The news prompted celebrations among some pro-democracy protesters, a vivid illustration of how deeply polarised the city has become after months of rallies and thousands of arrests last year.

The 48-year-old officer found to be carrying the virus had dinner on Tuesday with 59 colleagues, police said.

All have been classified as "close contacts" and ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine. Health officials said four officers as well as the infected policeman's wife and mother-in-law showed symptoms of illness.

ALSO READ | Another corovirus hotspot in China: Over 500 cases detected in prisons across country

Protesters gathered inside a mall on Friday celebrated the news of the quarantine, with one man offering bottles of Corona beer to passersby in a wry reference to the virus.

Social media was also inundated with messages from Hong Kongers vowing to mark the occasion by drinking champagne.

Months earlier a police officer had been filmed shouting that he and his colleagues would drink champagne after the death of a student on the sidelines of a pro-democracy rally.

Friday's protest marked the seven-month anniversary of a bloody assault by club-wielding men -- some with connections to "triad" organised crime gangs -- on protesters at a train station.

Police were accused to failing to respond quickly enough to the attack, in which 40 people were hospitalised.

Officers were also filmed afterwards talking to some of the perpetrators, who were allowed to go free.

Police denied turning a blind eye and said they were busy dealing with violent pro-democracy protesters elsewhere that night. But the incident sparked huge public anger that resonates to this day.

ALSO READ: 645 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan tested negative, says Harsh Vardhan

Hong Kong's huge pro-democracy protest movement appeared to be losing momentum at the start of the year but the COVID-19 outbreak -- which has infected 69 people and claimed two lives in the city -- has effectively ended all mass gatherings.

The protests were pushing for universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into the police. Around 7,000 people were arrested during the protests, many facing up to ten years jail on rioting charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Hong Kong police China
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp