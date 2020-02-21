Home World

WATCH | Bullied 9-year-old boy breaks down on video; Hugh Jackman, Hollywood stars lend support

The child is seen crying as he asks for a knife so that he could stab himself after being bullied due to his dwarfism.

Published: 21st February 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: A string of Hollywood celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have lent support to a bullied 9-year-old boy, who wanted "someone to murder him" after being bullied in school for dwarfism.

A video on social media went viral showing a boy wanting to be killed after his mother made a video of him in a highly agitated state, perspiring, hyperventilating and seething with rage at being dehumanised in school, aceshowbiz.com.

Her mother could be heard saying that people need to know.

The boy is seen crying as he asks for a knife so that he could stab himself to the heart after being bullied due to his dwarfism.

"This is the impact bullying has on a 9-year-old kid that just wants to go to school, get an education and have fun. But every single frickin day, something happens. Another episode, another bullying, another thorn, another name-calling," his mom said in the background.

Seeing the clip, Jackman sent a video of himself letting the Australian boy know that he's his friend.

He said: "You are stronger than you know, and no matter what, you've got a friend in me. Everyone, let's please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay, period. Life is hard enough. Let's just remember: every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle, so let's just be kind."

Morgan said in a video of his own: "What I want you to know is that you have friends me included. I am your buddy. You haven't met me yet, but we'll see if we can change that. Maybe your mom can DM me."

"The Walking Dead" star continued: "You have a bunch of friends out here, out in the world that you haven't met yet. We're here, we got your back. You need to know that. It'll get better."

Other stars who have sent support to the boy included Jon Bernthal, who urged the boy to "stay strong the world is watching and you have so much beautiful power. From me and my boys we are with you and we thank you."

Comedian Brad Williams, who also has Achondroplasia, decided to raise $10,000 in order to send both him and his mother to Disneyland Resort in California.

"This makes me sick. I've been trying to get in touch with this family. If any of my Australian fans know this family, Please tell this wonderful boy that he has me and an army of friends all over the world that support me.... I've set up a GoFundMe to send brave boy and his mother to Disneyland. Let's show a bullied kid that he is loved!"

In over 24 hours it had more than 15.2 million views, and continuing.

