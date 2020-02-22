New coronavirus has infected more than 77,000 people globally

By Associated Press

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 77,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Saturday in Beijing: in Mainland China: 2,345 deaths among 76,288 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei in Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths in Macao: 10 in Japan: 739 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths in South Korea: 346 cases, 2 deaths in Singapore: 86 in United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China in Thailand: 35 in Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death in Australia: 23 in Malaysia: 22 in Iran: 18 cases, 4 deaths in Vietnam: 16 in Germany: 16 in Italy: 14 in France: 12 cases, 1 death in United Kingdom: 9 in United Arab Emirates: 9 in Canada: 9 in Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death in India: 3 in Russia: 2 in Spain: 2 in Lebanon: 1 in Israel: 1 in Belgium: 1 in Nepal: 1 in Sri Lanka: 1 in Sweden: 1 in Cambodia: 1 in Finland: 1 in Egypt: 1.