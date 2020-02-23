Home World

Coronavirus outbreak: 'Red' alert issued in South Korea as death toll rises to five

It marked the first time since the outbreak of the Influenza A (H1N1) in 2009 that the South Korean government issued the highest alert.

Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Second People's Hospital in Fuyang in central China's Anhui Province, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

SEOUL: South Korea on Sunday raised its four-tier virus alert to the highest "red" level as the number of COVID-19 cases soared to 602 and the death toll rose to five.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in chaired an emergency government meeting to tackle the virus spread, saying the infectious disease alert would be lifted to the highest level in order to strengthen the overall response system, Xinhua reported.

It marked the first time since the outbreak of the Influenza A (H1N1) in 2009 that the government issued the highest alert.

Under the red alert, the South Korea government is allowed to take tighter quarantine measures such as a ban on group activities and an order to temporarily close schools.

ALSO READ: Four Indians onboard cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, total number of infected Indians rises to 12

The South Korean Education Ministry ordered all pre-schools, primary and secondary schools nationwide to delay the opening day of the first semester by one week to March 9. It would consider further measures, according to future situations.

"A few days from now" would be a moment of great significance to combat the virus, ordering all government officials to take "unprecedented powerful" measures regardless of existing regulations, Moon said.

As of 4 p.m. local time, the number of infected patients was 602, up 169 from Saturday. The Korea Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) updates the data twice a day at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus is communist China's biggest health emergency, says President Xi Jinping

Of the total patients, 494 were residents in Daegu, about 300 km southeast of the capital Seoul, and its surrounding North Gyeongsang province.

A total of 329 cases were linked to the church services of a minor religious group, called Sincheonji, in Daegu.

The other 111 cases were traced to Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo county, just south of Daegu.

At the hospital, the first and second deaths from the COVID-19 virus were reported on Wednesday and Friday. The third death posthumously tested positive on Saturday.

Two more deaths were confirmed earlier in the day, raising the death toll to five.

The number of COVID-19 infections rose sharply in recent days, after 402 new cases were reported from Wednesday to Saturday.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 25,000 people, among whom 17,520 tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and 8,057 were being checked.

