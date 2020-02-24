Home World

Coronavirus-hit China postpones annual Parliament session for first time in decades

The third annual session of the 13th NPC, one of China's biggest political events, was originally planned to open on March 5 in Beijing.

Published: 24th February 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

In this photo taken Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, shoppers walk near a mall display with the government slogan 'Open windows and allow air to flow' in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: In an unprecedented move, China on Monday postponed the annual session of Parliament from March 5 due to the coronavirus outbreak, state media reported as the country grapples with the deadly virus that has claimed over 2,500 lives and infected more than 77,000 people.

The ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) showcases its political clout in the annual Parliament session.

The country's top legislature, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), met here and approved a draft decision on postponing the NPC's annual session due to coronavirus, China Global Television Network TV reported.

The third annual session of the 13th NPC, one of China's biggest political events, was originally planned to open on March 5 in Beijing.

The death toll climbed to 2,592 with 150 new fatalities while the total number of confirmed cases increased to over 77,000, health officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the China-World Health Organisation (WHO) joint expert team visited Hubei Province, epicentre of the 'COVID-19' outbreak over the weekend to conduct field investigations, health officials said.

Every year, the NPC and the top advisory body Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which together have over 5,000 members in their ranks, meet during March to approve the government's annual agenda including the budget.

But the coronavirus outbreak continues to be a major concern.

The NPC and CPPCC together constitute the biggest political event in China.

Though Chinese officials claim that the intensity of the epidemic is coming down, the ruling CPC is averse to expose thousands of its top cadre to the virus which has not been brought under control.

The postponement of the NPC, which is often viewed as a rubber-stamp parliament for its routine approval of the CPC proposals, is regarded as an unprecedented move.

The CPC considers the two sessions as a significant political event to adopt its national agenda, including the annual budgets and formulate new laws.

Chinse analysts said the postponement of the two sessions is very unusual in the history of the Party, which has not been seen since the country's reform and opening-up, state-run Global Times reported.

It's also unknown when the two sessions will be rescheduled as it depends on how the epidemic prevention and control work evolves, especially when there has been no inflexion point of the epidemic in sight yet, Zhuang Deshui, deputy director of the Research Centre for Government Integrity-Building at Peking University, told the paper.

The proposal to delay the sessions indicates that the central government puts epidemic prevention and control work as its top priority, showing its highly responsible stance not only to the Chinese people but also to the world, Zhuang told the daily earlier.

According to the Constitution and relevant laws, the NPC meets once a year and is convened by the NPC Standing Committee.

The decision to postpone the session is taken by the NPC Standing Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Communist Party of China National People's Congress coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Hindu priest applies vermilion mark on a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump at the start of a prayer ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Hindu Sena organises 'yagna' ahead of talks between Modi, US President
An unknown man shooting with a pistol. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi cop killed, DCP injured in clashes over CAA ahead of Trump's visit
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp