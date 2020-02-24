Graphic: How coronavirus has hit China and the world

Home World

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Xi Jinping on Sunday admitted the novel coronavirus outbreak is the largest public health emergency since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, as the toll crossed 2,400 and the infection count crept towards 77,000. “This is both a crisis and a big test for us,” news service Xinhua reported Xi as saying while giving a pep talk to the Communist Party of China.

Xi acknowledged that the epidemic will “inevitably have a large impact on the economy”, but added the effects will be “short-term” and controllable. Telescoping Xi’s concern, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned that the outbreak could put an already fragile global economic recovery at risk. “The projected recovery... is fragile,” she said in Riyadh. 

While China has sought global assistance, it is yet to let a plane load of Indian relief material to fly in. Instead, it nudged India to resume bilateral trade and movement of people. India, however, clarified that restrictions were imposed on export of certain medical equipment due to their of their short supply at home.The push came on a day  when aviation regulator DGCA ordered screening of incoming passengers from four more countries — Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia — adding to the current hotlist of China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore.

Iran big hotspot
Iran on Sunday confirmed eight deaths, the highest toll of any country outside China. Pakistan declared medical emergency and shut its Iran border

S Korea, Italy
South Korea raised alert to its highest level after the number of infections nearly tripled. Italy, too, weighed options and asked people in over 10 towns near Milan to stay at home.

