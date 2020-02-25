Croatia confirms first case of coronavirus

By IANS

ZAGREB: Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced here on Tuesday that Croatia has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 infection.

The patient, a young man, is so far, feeling well and is admitted at University Hospital for Infectious Diseases "Dr. Fran Mihaljevic" Zagreb, the prime minister said at a press conference, Xinhua reported.

Health Minister Vili Beros told media on Tuesday that the patient was in Milan, Italy between the February 19-21.

He said that quarantine will be arranged for all people who have been in direct contact with the patient.

The minister noted that the country is raising the level of defence and measures. "The health system is ready and we will work to ensure the health of the nation," Beros said.

On Tuesday, nine people were hospitalised in Croatian port city Rijeka after they returned from northern Italy where they had worked.

The minister said that Croatia is ready to close its borders if needed.